Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.99 and last traded at $159.85. Approximately 7,760,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,178,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.08.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $704.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.