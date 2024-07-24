Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $39.95

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APA Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $28,593,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. APA has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APA will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

About APA

(Get Free Report

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.