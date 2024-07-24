Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aris Mining Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aris Mining in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Shares of ARMN stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $736.15 million and a PE ratio of 87.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aris Mining by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 751,046 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

