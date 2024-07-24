Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter.
Calibre Mining Stock Performance
TSE:CXB opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.77.
Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620. Corporate insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
