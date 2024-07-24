Brokers Issue Forecasts for Calibre Mining Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CXB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CXB opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620. Corporate insiders own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.