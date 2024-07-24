Brokers Issue Forecasts for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9 %

ITW stock opened at $243.07 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

