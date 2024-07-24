Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.04

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1121608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $8,513,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $9,603,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 91.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,038,353 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

