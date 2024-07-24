Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,844,000 after purchasing an additional 279,676 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 263,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.