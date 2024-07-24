Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.2 %

BRO traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $96.89. The company had a trading volume of 453,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,308. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $99.08.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

