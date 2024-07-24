Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

BLDR opened at $163.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.97.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,929,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,612,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

