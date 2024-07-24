Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $183,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 783,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,628,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,671. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $376.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

