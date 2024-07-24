Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. 1,785,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,685. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

