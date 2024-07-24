Cadre Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Cadre has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 96,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Cadre has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

Insider Activity

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

