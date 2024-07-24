Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Earnings Results

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.11 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.110 EPS.

Calix Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 172,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,720. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. Calix has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $48.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

