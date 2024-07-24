CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.24% of AvalonBay Communities worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 47,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,824,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVB traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.06. The stock had a trading volume of 404,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,461. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $211.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.09. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.