CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $53,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $205,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,399. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.89. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $214.13 and a 12-month high of $276.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.