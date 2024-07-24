CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $60.19 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,415 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $60,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. 7,177,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,399,999. The stock has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

