Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$182.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$182.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,591. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.95.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

