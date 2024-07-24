Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.38.

NYSE CNI traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, reaching $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,455. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

