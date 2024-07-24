Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 8.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.77 and last traded at C$10.58. 1,005,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,416,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$760.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$37,155.72. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

