Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 57,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

