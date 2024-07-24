Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Up 4.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 8,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 19.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $591.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

