Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 38.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 342.5% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.71. 1,677,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,768. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.69.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.