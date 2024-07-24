Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock traded down $17.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.24. 573,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,550. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

