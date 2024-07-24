Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,895,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,730,293. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,302,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

