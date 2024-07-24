Carpenter Technology (CRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $125.85. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRS. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

