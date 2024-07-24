Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $80,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 325,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,385,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CAT traded down $8.08 on Wednesday, reaching $336.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

