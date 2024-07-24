Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.22. 499,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CATY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

