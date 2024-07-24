CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.46. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE opened at $99.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $100.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

