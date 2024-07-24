CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Reaches $28.61 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $28.61 million and $1.45 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,136.88 or 1.00009772 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00070528 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03629965 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,323,906.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

