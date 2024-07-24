Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.91 and last traded at $54.04. Approximately 1,512,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,229,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $10,491,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 52.8% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 12.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Celestica by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Celestica by 79.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

