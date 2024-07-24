Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.620-3.620 EPS.
Celestica Stock Performance
CLS traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,990,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,742. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
