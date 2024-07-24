Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,376 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after buying an additional 332,980 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 3.9 %

CELH stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,917,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,246. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

