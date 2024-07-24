Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $29.78 million and $885,538.85 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,677,694 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,665,434 with 496,425,744 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.49196702 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $708,866.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

