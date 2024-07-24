CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 24444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The company has a market cap of C$77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.24.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

