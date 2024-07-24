Charles Joseph Wilson Sells 10,021 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CarMax Stock Performance
Shares of KMX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. 1,053,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,299. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on KMX
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
