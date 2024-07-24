Charles Joseph Wilson Sells 10,021 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. 1,053,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,299. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

