Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.40 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.18.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $10.07 on Wednesday, hitting $180.07. 1,908,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,335. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

