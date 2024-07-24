ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $25.15

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $24.55. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 3,290 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMOS

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49,831.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.