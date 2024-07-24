Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.28.

CHD stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

