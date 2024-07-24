Citigroup Raises Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $70.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $84.42. 463,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,330. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,475.8% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 158.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 214.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 334.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

