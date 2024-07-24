Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 172,413 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Fortis worth $121,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortis by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after buying an additional 2,438,223 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $3,324,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Fortis by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 199,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,495 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,016,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 818,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 612,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,485. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTS

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.