Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 191 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $17.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $827.65. The stock had a trading volume of 660,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,472. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $851.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $794.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

