Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 7,468 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $64,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,429,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 3,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 608,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

