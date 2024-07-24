Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 9,807 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $15,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.
PROG stock traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.25. 2,377,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.81.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PROG’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
