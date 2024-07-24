Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $15,810,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Properties by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $67.02. 958,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

