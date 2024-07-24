Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $16.25 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,783,448 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 58,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 167,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

BLMN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 1,945,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

