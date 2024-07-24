Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.31 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,731 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 74,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,126. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

