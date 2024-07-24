Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $85.73 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,350,528 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Suncor Energy worth $85,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 2,662,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

