Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $20,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tecnoglass by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,163 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 295.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 273,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

