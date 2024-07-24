Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $110.05 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 501,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,051,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Old Dominion Freight Line as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after acquiring an additional 972,531 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.13.

ODFL stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,222. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average is $198.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

