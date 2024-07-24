Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,406 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $23,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $7,413,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.66. 1,568,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,968. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

